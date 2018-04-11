2019: Enugu Lawmaker, Eminent Elders Endorse Ugwuanyi

Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

The Chairman, Enugu State House of Assembly Committee on Public Accounts, Hon. Chinedu Nwamba, yesterday praised what he called Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s “transparency and due process” in governance.

Nwamba, who is also the South-east coordinator, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Alliance, spoke to journalists during a town hall meeting he organised for his constituents.

This came as the Leadership of Enugu State Development Association (ESDA), a body of eminent elders from the state led by renowned legal luminary, Chief Enechi Onyia, declared support for the second term bid of the governor.

The group in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Hon. Adonys Igwe, said the group’s position was made public during a solidarity visit to the governor at Government House, Enugu.

They noted that the governor had endeared himself to the people of the state through his populist-oriented programmes and policies which they noted had impacted positively on the socio-political and economic life of the state.

Igwe said as the founding fathers of the state, the ESDA owed it a duty to support credible candidates seeking for elective positions irrespective of their political leanings.

He therefore asked the people of the state to actively take part in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registeration of the INEC by getting their PVC so as to elect leaders of their choice.

On his part, the lawmaker who represents Nsukka East constituency said the governor deserved to be reelected. The town hall meeting was attended by a former Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Dr. Dan Shere, a former Chairman of the PDP in the State, Engr. Vita Abba, several executive assistants to the Enugu State Governor, party leaders, among others.

The lawmaker said Governor Ugwuanyi had continued to make due process the hallmark of his administration. According to him, such attitude towards public finance made it possible for the governor to record giant strides barely three years in office.

He urged all those of voting age to ensure that they obtained their permanent voter card, which he said was the only tool to vote back a good leader like the governor. He said, “The governor has done well beyond the expectations of many people considering the meagre resources that have come into the state within this period. “The way he manages the resources is something other governors should emulate. For instance, this is the first time projects are going on simultaneously in all the communities in Enugu State; I’m not talking about wards but communities.

The law maker used the opportunity to react to news in the media that he was interested in running for the position of Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, noting, “I am not old, I am still very young; I am ready to serve my people in whatever capacity they ask me to. “However, I have never told anybody that I am running for the position of House of Reps or any other position for that matter, but I believe because of my performance that is why they are saying it.”