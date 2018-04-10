Group Lauds Re-election Bid

A pro-Buhari group, Initiatives for Demonstrating Change in Nigeria, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for declaring interest to seek another term in office.

The National Coordinator of the group, Chinedu Ogah, noted that Buhari’s decision would stabilise the economy and further stem the tides of corruption and insecurity in the country.

The APC chieftain in Ebonyi also described the reelection as a “welcome development” for the country and the people of the South-east zone for the actualisation of Igbo presidency in 2023.

Ogah, who is an aspirant for Ikwo/Ezza South Federal constituency in Ebonyi State, noted that his group would soon embark on aggressive campaigns for the reelection of the president. He further commended the president for taking such bold step which would definitely consolidate his efforts in fighting corruption and insecurity.

He said: “It was cheerful news to us that President Buhari has accepted to run for a second term in office. This is a welcome development for the country and Ndigbo. His decision signals a new vista of national cohesion and development. The anti- corruption war and fights against insecurity will be consolidated. It is a new hope for Nigeria”.

“We shall support him and campaign for him vigorously to actualise his ambition. We will mobilize our women, youths in Ebonyi State to support the President. We will reciprocate his love for Ebonyi people by voting for him massively, Ogah stressed.

The youth leader further urged the people of the South-east to reposition themselves to support the ruling party to avoid the repeat of the 2011 “ political miscalculation “ that almost schemed out the zone from national politics.