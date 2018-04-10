Anyim Pius Toasts David Mark at 70

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim, has congratulated former senate president, David Mark, on the occassion of his 70th birthday and for his achievements and contribution to Nigeria’s growth.

Anyim, who equally served as Senate President from 2000-2003, extolled Mark’s virtues especially as a distinguished member of the National Assembly and previously as former military Governor of Niger State and former Minister of Communications.

The former SGF’s birthday message, which was contained in a letter he personally signed to Mark read: “When we presented ourselves in the hallowed chambers of the fourth Senate in 1999, we looked like young men and women except a few of us. We came with the buoyancy of hope for a great future for our country, for we were just elected to take the driving seat.

“We worked as brothers and sisters, our commitment was as if we will never get tired, we strove as if we will never get old and we delivered on our mandates to the best of our abilities.

Anyim said: “I particularly rejoice with you at this auspicious occasion because you came to the National Assembly as the renowned Major A.B. Mark, former Military Governor of Niger State and former Minister of Communications. It had therefore been a whole stretch of life of service to our country and humanity. I celebrate you at 70, not because of the number but what you were able to accomplish within the space of your lifetime.

“On behalf of my family, we are proud to identify with you, indeed to have crossed your path in our own journey to serve our country. Yours, therefore, is a life of honour, dignity in service and a committed patriot. You are no doubt a gallant soldier, a quintessential parliamentarian and indeed a statesman. May God grant you peace as you age gracefully.”