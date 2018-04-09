Airtel Wins Pitcher Advertiser Award at Creativity Week 2018

Telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has won “The Pitcher Advertiser of the Year Award” at the maiden edition of the Creativity Week in recognition of its creativity and bold attempts to create fresh and inspiring campaign.

The Pitcher Award is a highly acclaimed event organised to celebrate and honour outstanding works in film, print, design, media, PR, digital, branded content, outdoor from West and Central Africa as well as the individuals in the industry.

The creativity deployed in the telco’s campaigns particularly the ‘Lost TVC’ earned it several local and international accolades including Grand Prix in LAIF to Gold Awards at Epica, Emerald at African Cristal and strong reviews by AdWeek, Lürzer’s Archive and Ads of the World.

Director of Brand and Advertising, Airtel Nigeria, Enitan Denloye, received the award on behalf of the company.

The Creativity Week is a precursor to Cannes Lions Festival 2018 where Airtel Nigeria will officially represent West and Central Africa at the Festival. Also, special awards category will include Agency of the Year, Brand of the Year, Young Pitcher Award and Best Original Work in French.

According to the organisers, the event will “give international visibility to the people, agencies and brands behind the winning works, we have concluded arrangements with Lürzer’s Archive to publish a compilation of the winning works in a volume that will be distributed worldwide.

Creativity Week is the pre-Cannes Lions Festival programme of CHINI Productions, official Cannes Lions Festival representatives in Nigeria.