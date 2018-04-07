Erameh, Mahmud Win BCGS Captain’s Inaugural Golf Tourney  

•Ugheoke, Brodricks inducted members of golf section

It was fanfare on Easter Sunday night as Prof. Waziri Erameh was declared overall winner in the men’s event at the Benin Club Golf Section (BCGS) Captain’s Inaugural Golf Tournament held at the Club golf course while former Lady Captain, Suwadetu Mahmud won the ladies’ event.

Erameh displayed his skill with a net score of 72 to win the event ahead of Darlington Ogie (hcp 17) with 76 net while Ben Oghuma (hcp 12) finished in third position.

Similarly, John Omo-Onofe 86 gross was adjudged the best gross for the award, as Kingsley Okunbo emerged the nearest the pin award.

In the same vein, ex-lady captain, Mahmud, showed her prowess over her compatriots with a net score of 74 while Marian Benka-Coker (hcp 28) finished first runner-up with 85 net just as Lady Vice-captain, Habiibah Oyeghe Oyarekhua ( HCP 36) settled for third position with 88 net.

Other winners at the event are: Wilco Otabor who won the veteran category with 75 net ahead of John Ogbeide with 77 net while Steve Asemota placed third with 83 net. J. Igbinadolor won the guests men with 74 net. S. Emina won the guests ladies event with 75 net.

Speaking after the presentation of trophies and prizes, club captain, Osagie Nehikhare thanked all the golfers who out of their busy schedules came in large numbers to play and felicitate with the club at the tournament.

He assured them of more golf actions throughout his administration, while calling for their support and cooperation to achieve the feat.

Meanwhile, the duo of Joseph Ugheoke and Omokaro Brodricks were inducted as members of the Benin Club Golf Section on Monday.

At a colourful handicap celebration held at the club house, the new members having satisfied the prerequisites were presented with their membership certificate and card which will enable them to play the game at any golf clubs in Nigeria and abroad.

The Club Captain, Nehikhare, urged them to abide by the rules and regulations governing the game while presenting their handicap 28 and certificates after the prize presentation ceremony at the Club Monthly Mug/Handicap Celebration Golf Tournament.

Nehikhare advised them to be good ambassadors of the club in Nigeria and outside the country.

The elated new members expressed their happiness to have become handicap members of the club, having gone through rigorous training.

“We have long been expecting it. Having been licenced to play golf, we will now show our confidence in the game. With our coaches, we are going to play better game before the end of the year by winning tournament, and promised to play as specified by the club constitution,” they said.