Benue Police Command Confirm 10 Dead as Residents Claim 21 Deaths

By George Okoh in Makurdi

Following several denials of any killings in Gwer West by suspected Fulani herdsmen, the police yesterday made a U turn, admitting that 10 persons were killed even as residents claimed counting 21 bodies in the latest killing spree by the herdsmen.

In a press statement by the police and sent to correspondents, the command said it regretted to report that at about 4pm yesterday, 5th April 2018, eight dead bodies were found in the bush around Tse-Adudu and Enger villages in Gwer West LGA. “This is in addition to the two ( that were removed from the same area at about 8pm of same day”

The police disclosed that the victim were believed to be victims of armed bandits, suspected to be Cross- Border Insurgents/Cattle Rustlers.

The Mobile Police Force Unit deployed in Naka general area, had in the course of their patrols, encountered the same Insurgents. Security operations in the affected areas and other communities in the State have been stepped up with reinforcement of the Police Special Forces on Counter Insurgency to curb the criminal activities of the Armed Marauders.

It said members of the public were enjoined to promptly report any suspicious movement in their areas to Security Agencies.

Meanwhile death toll as a result of the deadly attack may have risen to 21.

According to a local source, more bodies of victims were being discovered and taken to the mortuary at the Federal medical Center, Makurdi.