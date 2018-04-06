Visionscape Partners Nigerian Cricket Federation

The Board of the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) has announced yet another corporate sponsorship deal as it prepares to host West Africa in the ICC World T20 Africa ‘A’ Qualifier.

Lagos-based environmental services company, Visionscape Sanitation Solutions, has been named a major sponsor of the NCF especially for the ICC Qualifier.

Vice-President of NCF, Uyi Akpata, spoke glowingly of the partnership with Visionscape.

“In our search for sponsor/partners, we deliberately approached companies whose values and posture are similar and complementary to the sport of cricket and the NCF. Of interest to us are companies who identify with the ordinary people of Nigeria especially kids and the youth and are committed to promoting the activities that impact positively on their well-being.

“We are quite pleased to enter into a partnership with Visionscape beginning with the hosting of the ICC T20 Qualifier. We are certain that this partnership will blossom into a long-term relationship especially as it relates to our plans for children and youth in Lagos state,” he stressed.

CEO Visionscape Sanitation Solutions, John Irvine, was happy partnering one of Nigeria’s oldest sports federations.

“We are very pleased to enter a partnership with one of Nigeria’s oldest sports – cricket – that has helped mould the lives of several generations of Nigerian youth across the country.

“Our company is built on a very strong culture of environmental sustainability and we recognize that imbibing this culture in the youth of today is a sure way to guarantee a better environment for all, in the future,” the Visionscape CEO concluded.

The ICC World T20 Africa ‘A’ Qualifier is being hosted by Nigeria for the first time in the history of the game in this country.

Men’s national teams of Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra-Leone and The Gambia will slug it out in a double round robin format of play from the 14th to 21st April at the TBS Cricket Oval, Onikan, Lagos.