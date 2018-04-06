Super Falcons Primed for Good Outing against France

INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Nigeria’s senior women national team, Super Falcons, is scheduled to take on France today in an international friendly in the city of Le Mans, west of France.

Kick-off time is 9pm at the Stade MMArena.

Today’s game is an interesting one with Nigeria a mix of veterans and upcoming stars, while France, who finished in fourth place at the FIFA World Cup finals in Germany seven years ago, also boast a number of new prospects.

Falcons’ Head Coach, Thomas Dennerby, who had been in France three days before the contingent landed on Wednesday is expected to use the game to try out fresh invitees to spice up the team.

All 18 players, including Holland-based Sophia Omotola Omidiji, a late call-up, had a light work out at the Le Clos Fleuri ground at 10am and later followed with a tougher session in the evening at the Le Mans Stadium.

Nigeria’s Falcons have won eight of the 10 editions of the Women Africa Cup of Nations staged to date, and have represented Africa at all editions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup since the first competition was held in China 27 years ago.

While Skipper Rita Chikwelu, Josephine Chukwunonye, Faith Ikidi, Ugo Njoku, Osinachi Ohale, Ngozi Okobi, Francis Ordega and Desire Oparanozie have been everywhere and seen it all, goalkeepers Onyinyechukwu Okeke and Chiamaka Nnadozie, as well as Glory Ogbonna and Anam Imo are starry-eyed and looking to notch senior caps.

The match comes just days after the Super Eagles concluded the first phase of their 2018 FIFA World Cup actual build-up with useful encounters against Poland in Wroclaw and Serbia in London, and the Under-20 boys concluded a two-match tour of the Arab Republic of Egypt.