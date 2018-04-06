Buhari Congratulates New Sierra Leonean President, Bio

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari thursday in Abuja congratulated Julius Maada Bio on his emergence as the new President of Sierra Leone following his victory at the presidential election run-off of March 31.

According to the president’s Media Adviser, Mr. Femi Adesina, Buhari commended the people of Sierra Leone on the successful conduct of the presidential election run-off as well as the parliamentary and local council elections held on March 7, 2018.

He said with the conclusion of the election, and following the trend of other recently held peaceful elections in West Africa, the president urged all stakeholders in Sierra Leone to work together for the peace, security and development of the country.

“He enjoins all those with grievances over the outcome of the elections to seek constitutional means of resolving them, stressing that nothing should be done to endanger the peace and stability of the country in particular and the sub-region in general.

“The Nigerian leader salutes the resilient spirit of Sierra Leoneans, who have clearly demonstrated their ability to manage their own affairs and consolidate on the country’s progress after a post-conflict era.

“The president also commends the immediate past president, Ernest Bai Koroma, for his commitment to a credible electoral process and spirited efforts at bringing stability and positive changes to the nation during his presidency.

“President Buhari looks forward to working with President Bio for the growth, prosperity and stability of their nations, and West Africa,” the statement added.