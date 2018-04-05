Okocha Brought Magic to EPL, Says Phil Brown

Femi Solaja with agency report

Former Super Eagles Captain, Austin Jay Jay Okocha has been described as an iconic star who brought magic to the English Premier League.

Okocha featured at three World Cups for Nigeria and played for PSG, Fenerbache and Bolton Wanderers.

Phil Brown, who signed Okocha at Hull City, made the declaration wednesday during a special interview monitored on SuperSport TV, showcasing the former Nigerian international and his nephew Alex Iwobi of Arsenal.

“He was one of the iconic footballers who hit the Premier League,” saluted Phil brown, who worked as assistant manager during the four seasons Okocha was at Bolton Wanderers.

“He brought magic to the Premier League.”

Kevin Nolan played alongside Okocha at Bolton and simply described him as “a magician”.

Former Arsenal and Cameroon defender Lauren played against Okocha at the 2000 AFCON final in Lagos. He said of the one-time Eagles skipper: “He was one of the best-ever African players.”

Meanwhile, Okocha has opened up on his nephew Alex Iwobi, describing the rise of the Arsenal player as “amazing”.

He has been busting with pride for the son of his older sister so much so he is now an Arsenal fan.

“It is amazing what he has become and he’s enjoying what he is doing,” Okocha said in the special interview.

“It’s even beyond your wildest dreams.

“But I knew (he will make it big in the game) because he had so much interest in football.

“His favourite then was Alan Shearer because he scored a lot of goals.”

But Okocha insisted that despite the pressure Iwobi has to face when he is often compared with him, the Arsenal star has to be himself.

“Let him be his own man,” stressed the mercurial former midfielder.

“He’s my son, I speak a lot with his parents about him, it’s my duty to make sure he is successful,” Okocha insisted.

Alex Iwobi also revealed in that interview on SuperSport that he does not ask for advice from “Uncle Jay rather he gives me advice”.

Also speaking on the rise of the junior Iwobi, Alex’s mother revealed she was close to tears when he made his Arsenal debut.

“It was very emotional because we have come a long way,” she recalled.

“I almost cried. It has been unbelievable!”

She and her husband were in the crowd at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo last October when Iwobi scored the goal against Zambia that qualified Nigeria to this year’s World Cup in Russia.