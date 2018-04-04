Bauchi Muslim Pilgrims Board Extends Hajj Registration to April 30

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has called on all intending pilgrims especially those wishing to perform the 2018 pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia to pay the N1.5 million deposit before April 30, 2018.

Speaking in his office Wednesday, the Executive Secretary of the board, Alhaji Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa, told journalists that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has extended the deadline for the registration from March 31, 2018 to April 30, 2018, adding that the extension became necessary in view of public appeals for the extension of the registration period.

The executive secretary, who was represented by the Director, Administration and Human Resources, Alhaji Kasimu Danlami Shall, said that the board is therefore calling on all intending pilgrims, especially those who have already made some payments, to take advantage of the extension and pay the N1.5 million deposit before the stipulated deadline of April 30, 2018.

Hardawa further said that NAHCON will no longer extend the registration after the present extension.

The executive secretary also said: “This N1.5 million is the cost of last year’s package. This year’s package will be announced by the NAHCON in due course.”

