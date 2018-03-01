Buhari Re-appoints Segun Awolowo NEPC CEO

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has re-appointed Mr. Olusegun Awolowo as the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

A statement, issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said Awolowo’s letter was signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha.

Disclosing that the appointment would subsist for another four years, Adesina said: “Awolowo, a lawyer and scion of the Obafemi Awolowo family, was first appointed to the NEPC position in 2013.”