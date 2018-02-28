SGF Inaugurates FRSC, NACA, NAEC, Others Boards

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has inaugurated eight governing boards of federal agencies.

The inauguration came a few weeks after the controversies that marred the exercise, after it emerged that some people on the expanded list were actually deceased individuals.

The governing boards inaugurated yesterday included the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Nigerian Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC), National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF), Galaxy Backbone, National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons ( NCFRIMI) and Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC).

The inauguration was the third in the serie, on the heels of the composition of the agencies under the Ministries of Water Resources and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Mustapha reminded the boards that their appointments were on part time basis, adding their allowances and entitlements as board members were guided by extant circulars.

He also enjoined them of the administration’s zero tolerance for any form of corruption, saying the government will punish corrupt practices perpetrated by any board member as well as management team of these agencies.

Speaking on behalf of the inaugurated board chairmen, Mrs. Pauline Tallen of NACA, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for finding them worthy to serve on the boards, adding that they pledged their loyalty to the government in its efforts to move the country forward.