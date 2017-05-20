Bimpe Ogunwusi celebrates

It was a moment of joy for Princess Adebimpe Ogunwusi, sister to the

Ooni of Ife, His Imperial majesty, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, as she

celebrated her 40th birthday penultimate week in New Jersey, United

States.

The dark-skinned Princess was said to have used the occasion to thank

her Creator for keeping her alive in the past 40 years on earth.

She was joined by her elder siblings as well as top personalities

during the birthday party. It was gathered that the celebrant and her

adorable sisters later moved to Maryland, US for a short vacation.