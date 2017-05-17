ATBUTH Disburses N3.7m Donated by Dogara, Other Lawmakers to Patients

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The management of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) has disbursed the N3.7 million donated by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and other lawmakers to assist some patients of the hospital.

Dogara and other lawmakers announced the donation on May 5th, 2017 when they visited the hospital and saw the patients admitted with various ailments in some of the wards.

The speaker made a personal donation of N1,266,600 to five patients, while other lawmakers who accompanied him including Senator Ali Wakili donated N2,500,000 to other patients.

Speaking during the disbursement of the money to the patients on Wednesday , the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee of the hospital, Dr Abdu Gwalabe, disclosed that the money promised by Dogara and other lawmakers was received by the management and will be given to the beneficiaries.

According to him, the five patients received the sum of N1,266,600 promised them by Dogara, adding that a girl who is undergoing Chemotherapy for Cancer received N500,000, another patient with Surgical Fracture received N300,000, while another one with a broken leg received N200,000.

Details later…