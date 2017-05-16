Ebola Outbreak: Adewole Visits Abuja Airport, Calls for Calm

Senator Iroegbu and Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has called on Nigerians not to panic, pledging the commitment of the federal government towards ensuring that Ebola disease is not imported into the country.

Adewole made the call yesterday, while inspecting the thermal screening machines located at the Port Health stand at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja.

The minister said he was at the airport on assessment tour to ensure that the screening machines are functioning perfectly as the country steps up surveillance in detecting fever of any kind.

He recalled that the country began health screening at the airports during the Ebola crisis of 2014, and the screening has continued since then.

Adewole said: “We want to assure Nigerians that we have never stopped screening people, it has been going on at the international wing of all the airports in the country, although passengers may not have noticed it.

“There is no reason to panic, everything is under control, if there is a need to screen local passengers we would do that but for now we are concentrating on passengers on international travels.”

He said people should be free to go about their lawful business, but to report any signs or symptoms of fever to the nearest health facility.

Earlier, the minister had a meeting with the Airport Manager, Alhaji Sani Muhammed, who assured him of the readiness of all the airport staff to work together in ensuring that Ebola does not come in the country.

In his remarks the Director Port Health Services, Dr. Hassan Garba said sophisticated thermal camera installed captures all the arriving passengers with or without their knowledge, anybody showing red on the camera, would be quietly called side for questioning.

The minister further directed that any passengers with fever arriving from a county where Ebola is been detected should be taken for further investigation.