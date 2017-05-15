I Did Not Forge my WAEC Certificate, Ebonyi Lawmaker Insists

By Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki



Following the allegations that the member representing Ezza South/Ikwo federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Lazarus Ogbe, forged his West African School Certificate (WASC) which he presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the 2015 general election, the lawmaker has threatened to sue the operators of Ebonyi Patriots Facebook account.

The facebook account had posted on its timeline at the weekend that the lawmaker forged his WAEC certificate which has generated ripples in the polity in the state.

The lawmaker insisted that he did not forge any certificate presented to INEC as alleged, stressing that he obtained his WASC certificate at Ezza High school, Onueke in 1984.

Briefing journalists in Abakaliki, Ogbe denied the allegation, describing it as handiwork of his opponents and mischief makers who are hell bent in destroying his hard earned image.

Before the arrival of journalists, the lawmaker was also sighted brandishing all his original certificates from his official file of the House of Representatives to his supporters, who had thronged his country home in solidarity.

Ogbe warned that he would not tolerate his image smeared to the mud by some of his opponents, he defeated in the 2015 elections and others who might likely contest against him in the 2019 election.

“My attention has been drawn to a facebook post which has gone viral

that I forged my WASC which was included in my academic

qualifications that I submitted to INEC for 2015 election for the House of Representatives.

“Actually, I have come to clear the air that in 1979 I enrolled into Ezza high school, Onueke and by 1984 I took my WASC and thereafter was given original certificate. My examination number in the WASC certificate which I used and sat for the exam is 04608112 while the

certificate number is SG 526723A and is verifiable anywhere you can browse it and know the name that is there. You will see Lazarus Ogbe there if you purchase WASC scratch card and browse the exam number.

“I couldn’t have gone to fabricate or to forge anybody certificate when I have mine. This campaign of calumny and character assassination is emanating from some people I defeated in the 2015 polls. Since I defeated them, it has never gone down well with them and they have

been fighting to pull me down. They took me to tribunal and later appeal court and I won them.

“2019 is around the corner and they are trying to smear my image but even if I was so careless, even if I was so complacent, I will not reduce myself into forging certificate. I will sue this people that are peddling this dangerous rumour around that I forged my certificate, I will go to any length legally and seek redress to make sure I protect my character. Those who are destroying my image will actually pay for it,” he said.