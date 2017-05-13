Leke Alder Tackles Branding Question for Start-ups

Nigeria’s foremost branding expert, Mr. Leke Alder, will feature in the next edition of YouWiN! Connect, as a guest writer.

Alder, who is credited with introducing branding as a discipline to Nigeria, will be writing on the topic, “Entrepreneurship: To Brand or Not to Brand,” under the Academy section of the enterprise programme.

YouWiN! Connect is a weekly enterprise education initiative by the Ministry of Finance published in six national daily newspapers and also available online.

In this piece, Alder examines the relevance of branding to an entrepreneur. Many young people plunge into business without asking themselves what kind of brand they want to create. Those who think about branding don’t know what it means to create it.

Alder said, “An effective brand strategy gives you a major edge in competitive markets. Consistent, strategic branding leads to a strong brand equity. Brand equity is the added perceived value bestowed on your products or services that allows you to charge more for your brand than what identical, unbranded products command.”

His article also gave strong tips on how entrepreneurs should brand their businesses and the results to look out for.

The Ministry of Finance described the intervention as a must read for entrepreneurs, especially those who have been confused about how to brand their businesses and the benefits.

The full piece will be published in Punch, ThisDay and Vanguard on Sunday; and Leadership, Daily Trust and Nation on Wednesday.

On Sunday, it would be available online at: www.youwinconnect.org.ng and its social media links

It would be recalled that in May, Africa’s richest man and President/CEO of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, also appeared on YouWiN! Connect as a guest writer.

Alder is the Principal of Alder Consulting. He is instrumental to the branding of GTBank Plc and has been involved in branding and brand policy with a number of federal ministries and internationally.