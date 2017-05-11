Ekwueme Pledges Fatherly Support for Nnamdi Kanu

Alex Ekwueme

Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

Former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, has pledged to provide his fatherly support to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Ekwueme, who made the pledge when the IPOB leader visited him at his Enugu residence, promised that he would always give the IPOB leader the needed counsel.

Kanu had told Ekwueme that “I have come to tell you that we find you invaluable in our advancement of our people and in our course also to make life better for the public and for the masses.

“So, I am humbled and delighted to be here and also to bring you up to speed as to what we have been doing, what motivated me; what motivated the IPOB to do what we have been doing.

“It is more or less today an expression, a political expression to the yearnings and aspirations of the society; that’s what we are trying to do.

“The sum total of the struggle by the IPOB, which I’m leading, is to ensure that there is dignity of life.

“And for us to fulfill that very mandate, we must be diligent, we must be focused, we must be sincere.

“So, I have come here to brief my father as to why we do what we do and to get his blessings; anything he tells me is what we are going to do, in so far as it advances our political course as a people.”

Responding, Ekwueme said it was a pleasure to receive the IPOB leader after all his travails, stressing “I thank God that he is free and able to move around.”

“I will make my best counsel available to him in his very onerous task of leading an organisation that is committed to bringing justice and equity among people, especially for our people,” he added.

 

  • PRIME MINISTER

    Thank you buhari for making nnamdi kanu this relevant. He was visited in prison by SE and SW leaders, after his release he is being hosted by leaders and politicans. You simply gave him a relevant voice and audience he did not have before.

  • I trust you gave him the wise counsel of one NIGERIA from your comments. It is a fight he cannot defeat.

    • Bernard Okoye Ogoegbunam

      One Nigeria is a slavery institution and that has expired. lazy pig.

  • Jon West

    Natural progression – handover of the baton from the Old Brigade and analogue politcal tendencies to the reality of the 21st century. From the idea of Nigeria to the reality of the end of that Nigeria and the possibilities of Phoenix states rising out of the ahes of a dead Nigeria , and therefore an expedited realization of the African and Black Renaissance.

    Before the massacres of Igbo in Northern Nigeria in May 1966, nobody heard of or really cared about Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, the military playboy , Oxford educated son of the richest Nigerian and Igbo business legend ,Sir Odumegwu Ojukwu. However, the genocidal mobs of the famished and permanently blighted North of Nigeria , made him rise to prominence as the Igbo leader in preference to the Great Zik, Michael Okpara and Akanu Ibiam. The rest as they say is history.

    Today the imbecile Mullah of Daura, currently on his way to who knows where, has managed to elevate the formerly inconspicuous Nnamdi Kanu, to Igbo relevance and Leadership. Again, men repeat history and blame history for repeating itself. Ekwueme’s fatherly advise will be well received , but the idea of Nigeria as a political going concern is dead, anachronistic and unsustainable.

    The idea of Ikemba Ojukwu’s Biafra of the Mind has finally arrived and there is this thing about an idea whose time has come a la the great French philosopher , Victor Hugo. Nobody, least of all, a sahelian barbarian and cattle herder/rustler, can fight the idea of Biafra in the physical or spiritual sense. Nobody, except the lazy imbeciles with no idea of the world and its realities , wants to live in a permanently “potentially great”, but perpetually under-achieving conglomeration of the worst kind of Black people.

    The Igbo need to quickly move away from the idea of Nigeria, to the philosophical, even if not physical Biafra, in order to fulfill their role in Black and African lore – as the chosen people, created by God, to lead the Black Man out of the bondage of the Ages, hence the idea behind the University of Nigeria, Nsukka’s motto “To restore the Dignity of (the Black ) Man”. The Igbo cannot achieve this restorative Renaissance, in the presence of pre-historic peoples ,masquerading as fellow citizens, and even rulers.

    How can you make progress , when you are ruled by relics of global political, economic and social antiquity? How can you take the GREAT LEAP FORWARD with an Innosson, Geometric Power, Chinedum Echeruo, Chimamnada Adichie, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala etc, when you are surrounded by people who want to kill you and themselves in order to go to heaven, while living a really avoidable horrible life on earth? How can the Igbo co-exist with the reality of Northern Nigerian hopelessness? How can the Certificateless One preside over the destiny of the Igbo, or just about anyone else, even his more urbane wife, Aisha? Infra Dig!!

    Nnamdi my Dear Brother, please lead us out of this mess, bearing in mind that there are compatriots who are also frightened to death of the idea of Biafra, the idea of merit, competence, progress and competition with the Europeans, Asians and Americans, the idea of globalization. You will get a lot of flak from them; the Igbo exponents of One Nigeria and all that myth of a bygone era.

    The Igbo should leave Nigeria , either totally and on their own, or in a well-conceived alliance with the willing, not those who ,having been fed the Nigerian diet of mediocrity and indolence, will end up polluting the new idea and complaining about the domination of those who are their ethnic brothers, but are more willing and able to compete with the rest of the world, with its intended and unintended consequences.