Dankwambo Assures Farmers of Adequate Fertiliser

By Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, on Tuesday returned to a rousing welcome after a six-week absence from the state with an assurance that the state will be flooded with fertiliser this farming season.

The governor, who handed over power to his deputy, Charles Iliya, six weeks ago, told a tumultuous crowd in front of the Government House who gathered to welcome him that he has gathered enough momentum to govern the state for his remaining two years in office.

He said one of his resolve is to ensure that the state experiences good governance and more projects as well as never experience hunger again as he assured farmers in the state that the state would be flooded with fertiliser, adding that it would be sold at affordable prices in the open market.

Fertiliser in the state is currently sold at N5,500 at the open market and government sources said the price is expected to remain so both within the open market and the government product so as to stabilise the price and check exploitation by middlemen who divert government products and sell at higher prices in the open market.

Details later…