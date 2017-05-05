Seven Killed in Suicide Attack on Konduga

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Seven persons were killed on Thursday in a suicide attack on Konduga, a Borno town, the police said on Friday.

The police in a statement by the Assistant Public Relations Officer in charge of Borno Police Command, Murtala Ibrahim, stated that two of the dead were suicide bombers, while the other five were innocent citizens.

The statement read: “Yesterday (Thursday) 4/5/2017, at about 2245 hrs, two female suicide bombers, detonated IEDs strapped to their bodies at Mandarari ward in Konduga local government area, killing themselves and five others.”

It added: “Six persons sustained various degrees of injuries. The corpses and injured persons were evacuated to General Hospital Konduga, and normalcy restored to the area.”