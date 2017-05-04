TCN Set to Site $200m Power Transmission Project in Ogun

Indonesia investors eye state

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is to construct a $200million power transmission project in Ogun State, the Managing Director of the company, Mr. Usman Gur Mohammed, has disclosed.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy visit on the state Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, in his office in Abeokuta yesterday, Mohammed said the project, when completed, will address the inadequacy of the transmission capacity of the nation, which currently stands at 6,500 megawatt.

According to him, the project would also increase available power to industrial concerns and the populace.

To facilitate the smooth take off of the project, Mohammed said the TCN would require land in places, such as, Lukosi, in Abeokuta; Redemption Camp and Mountain of Fire Ministries area, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway corridor as well as Ajegunle, very close to Agbara and Arigbajo axis.

The TCN boss said the land would be used for building sub stations that will help to expand the nation’s transmission capacity, adding that the sum of $1.5 billion dollars has already been secured from donor agencies to finance the project.

Mohammed said the company cannot expand its transmission capacity without the active collaboration of the state governments, especially in the area of getting the right of way to acquire additional lands and payment of compensation to people, who may be displaced.

Responding, the governor, who said power transmission is very key to overcoming the nations’ power challenges, assured of the government support for initiatives aimed at improving the nations’ capacity in this respect.

Meanwhile, Amosun has expressed his administration’s readiness to explore areas of common interest with the Republic of Indonesia.

He said his administration is interested in securing a working partnership with the country’s government and investors, especially, in the area of agriculture and agro-allied industries.

The governor stated these while playing host to a team, led by the Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Harry Purwanto, when they paid a courtesy visit on the governor yesterday.

The envoy said a good number of Indonesian investors are interested in doing business in Nigeria and they have found the state to be a strategic and suitable destination for their investment.

Purwanto said Indonesia is taking full advantage of the friendly investment atmosphere in the state.