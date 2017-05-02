NALT to Honour Osibanjo for Long Service in Teaching

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Nigerian Association of Law Teachers (NALT) is set to honour Vice-President Yemi Osibanjo with the award of long service in the teaching of Law.

The National President of the association, Prof Godwin Nwabueze Okeke, disclosed this in a press conference to precede its 50th anniversary conference, which would take place at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka in June.

The association said part of the activities lined up for the conference would be the conferring of the honour on the vice-president for his long service in the teaching of law, adding that the conference, which is a yearly gathering of law teachers across all law faculties of universities in Nigeria, is usually an avenue for its members to brainstorm and fashion out modern techniques and modalities in the teaching of law.

Okeke disclosed further that this year’s conference with the theme: “Law, Security and National Development” would be handled by a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof Chukwuma Soludo.

Details later…