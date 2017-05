Chiemelie Ezeobi

A fire outbreak has been reported at the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu.

The first step of the staff on duty was to lead Akiolu out of the palace to safety, just as moves were made to contain the fire to prevent it from spreading.

Already, officials of the Lagos State Fire Service have been deployed to the scene and they are still battling the flames.

….Details coming