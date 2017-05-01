Soldiers Kill Wanted Criminal, Gang Members in Ondo

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

In what the military described as a major breakthrough in its fight against criminals in the Niger Delta, a wanted criminal, ‘General’ Ossy Ibori, and several of his lieutenants were on Monday killed in a gun duel with soldiers attached to the Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe.

The leader of an inter-state gang, which operated from the creeks of the Niger Delta through Ondo, Ogun and Lagos States, it was gathered, died from bullet wounds during the encounter when he attempted to attack a military location in Ese-Odo, Ondo State.

General Ibori, 40, THISDAY learnt on Monday, planned and executed the much publicised abduction of some staff and students of Lagos State Model College, Igbonla, Epe, masterminded others in Ogun and killed a pregnant woman and her child in Festac, Lagos last year.

“Troops of Operation Delta Safe in line with its mandate to rid Niger Delta of all criminal acts of militancy and kidnappings in a special operation repelled an attack on troops location around Ajakpa community in the creeks of Southern Ondo State last night.

“The attack was led by one notorious gang leader, Ossy Ibori, with a hideout at Ajakpa, Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State,” Major Abubakar Abdullahi, spokesman of the Joint Media Campaign Centre, told journalists in Yenagoa on Monday.

Details later…