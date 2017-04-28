Buhari Atiku, Saraki Mourn Borishade

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, thursday commiserated with the family of former Minister of Education, Prof. Babalola Borishade, who died on Wednesday.

Buhari, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, sent his condolences to the government and people of Ekiti State, professional colleagues, political associates and friends of the renowned academic and political strategist, whose antecedents in the academia and public service, he said would continue to speak in generations to come.

The statement added that the president believed that Borishade distinguished himself in patriotism by diligently serving as a minister in four ministries, and initiating laudable projects and regulating structures which he said had remained the reference points in all the institutions after many years.

It added that Buhari recalled the unwavering support of the septuagenarian to the policy team of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his contributions in ensuring the party’s victory at the polls in 2015 and prayed the almighty God to grant the soul of the departed former minister eternal rest, and comfort his loved ones.

On his part, Atiku expressed shock and sadness at the death of Borishade.

In a condolence message personally signed by him, he said Borishade was a man of simple and steady character, who easily created friendships with people around him.

“I have lost a dear friend. I have known Boris (as I fondly called him) for more than three decades as a friend, a political tactician, strategist, organiser and philosopher.”

According to Atiku, “we worked collectively and prayed together that he would come out of the illness but God knows best.”

He said Borishade was one of the strategists that made the Yar’Adua group one of the formidable groups ever in Nigeria.

He recalled the quality leadership that Borishade provided during his bid for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress in 2015, when he (Borishade) was the Director General of his campaign.

“I recall with fond memories the wonderful working relationships with Boris (as I fondly called him) during the Federal Executive Council days when we were in government and most recently as the indefatigable Director General of my presidential campaign.

“Boris would respond to every challenge with elan and worked as a fantastic team player, such that he would pass as one of the finest administrators I have worked with.”

He condoled with the government and people of Ekiti State for the loss of an illustrious elder statesman.

He prayed for the bereaved family, friends and political associates of the deceased to have the fortitude to bear the loss and for God to grant Borishade’s soul a peaceful repose.

Also, Saraki mourned the death of Borishade, who he described as an academic, public servant par excellence, dynamic administrator and great reformer

In a statement by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu, the Senate President expressed sketch at Borishade’s death.

“Borishade was a man of many parts. He was an engineer, teacher, politician and strategist, who brought a touch of excellence to every assignment he handled. Some of the great achievements the nation recorded in the aviation, education and power sectors in the country since 1999 had the imprimatur of Borishade,” Saraki said.

He expressed condolences to the family of Borishade, and to the government and people of Ekiti state, and prayed for grace for home to bear the loss.

Saraki urged them to take solace in the enduring legacy of forthrightness, integrity, loyalty and hard-work of Borishade.