Adron Homes Donates Free Bus to Students

In a measure of giving back to the society, the Group Managing Director of Adron Homes and Properties, Oba Akintola Emmanuel-King, has donated a Mac polo bus to the Secondary School Students in Sagamu area of Ogun State, to ease their stress from to and fro school activities within the community.

To illustrate the meaning of making good his promise during the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative event, Oba Emmanuel-King said that he has considered this gesture has a promise to fulfill by believing that this students are our Nigeria’s future, so they should be catered for at a tender age by every well meaning individuals.

He also added that he had taken his time for twelve years now to study on what to do for the students who resides in that community walking several kilometer before getting into school and he arrived at a conclusion of providing a free school bus that would aid the students get to school on time in a conducive ride that would enable them easily assimilate what they are taught.The property boss however appeal and call on every well-meaning Nigerians, especially the Sagamites to join hands with him in lifting the free bus initiative for this youngsters.