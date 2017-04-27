NYSC: We Need Media Support to Achieve Goals

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has asserted that the scheme, which was established to foster unity among Nigerians and encourage compatriots to render selfless services to the country, could not effectively achieve the set objective without the support of the mass media that could help in publicising the activities of corps members.

The Director General of the scheme, Brig. Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, made this assertion on Thursday during the closing ceremony of a three-day workshop organised by the NYSC to train its officials drawn from all the states of the federation and brainstorm on how to come up with policies that would improve the welfare and security of corps members all year round held in Bauchi.

According to him, the scheme had in recent times been under-reported by the media and faced some ‘crises’ which he ascribed to poor human relations, management, poor handling of official matters. favoritism, over zealousness on the part of some camp officials, inaction, negligence, abdication of responsibilities, hoarding and suppression of information that breed rumour mongering, stressing that the best way to manage the crisis is through engagement with every stakeholder.

“Furthermore, there is need to bear in mind that crises are sometimes escalated by the media hype especially with one-sided reportage or outright falsehood as was the case with the alleged assault of a corps member by policemen in Zamfara State. Therefore, I charge you all to cultivate cordial relationship with the media. Accessibility and closer interaction with correspondents and bureau chiefs in your various states might readily nip bad publication in the bud,” he advised.

Details later…