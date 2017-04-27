Five Killed, 11 Injured in Maiduguri Suicide Attacks

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Five persons were killed and 11 others injured in three separate suicide attacks yesterday in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) has said.

The agency, in a statement yesterday by its spokesman in charge of the North-east zonal office in Maiduguri, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, said the attacks occurred at three different spots in the Muna area of the troubled town.

The statement read: “Three suicide bomb attacks occurred at three different locations in Muna, namely, Muna Usmanti, Muna Garage and Muna Ethiopia, respectively.

“The attacks occurred around 4:11 a.m. which led to five deaths and 11 persons injured.

“Among the dead persons included four suicide bombers and a member of the Civilian JTF (vigilante group).

“The injured persons were taken to the General Hospital for proper care while the dead bodies were deposited at the mortuary by NEMA and SEMA emergency response officials.”