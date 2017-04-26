Again, Buhari Absent at FEC Meeting

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

For the second time in three weeks, President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday failed to attend the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting currently holding in the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, which took off at 11am, is being presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

The president had first stayed away from the meeting a fortnight ago without prior notice.

Consequently, his absence generated concern about the state of his health. Last week, the meeting was completely cancelled.

