NPC Supports Sanusi’s Call for Birth Control Policy

By Paul Obi in Abuja

The National Population Commission (NPC) on Tuesday threw its weight behind the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II’s call for a birth control policy in the country, where parents only give birth to the number of children they can cater for.

NPC Chairman, Chief Eze Duruiheoma (SAN), gave the support while on a visit to a member of staff of the commission, Mrs Oluwakemi Uduehi, who gave birth to quintuplet (five children) at the National Hospital, Abuja.

Speaking against the backdrop of the Emir’s call for parents to only give birth to the number of children they are capable of catering for, Duruiheoma stated that: “It is not a matter of me subscribing to the Emir’s call. The National Population Commission encourages that.

“The National Population Policy which we have in this country encourages parents, families to bring to the world as many number of children they can take responsibility for. That is very important.”

Details later…