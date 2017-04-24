Bauchi to Procure, Subsidise Tricycles on Loan to Association

Segundo Awofadeji in Bauchi

In an effort to provide an efficient and effective public transport service to the people of Bauchi State, the state Governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, has announced his administration’s plans to procure undisclosed number of tricycles to be distributed on loan to members of the Bauchi State chapter of the National Association of Commercial Tricycles and Motor Cycles of Nigeria.

The governor, who stated this when members of the association paid him a courtesy call at the Government House on Monday, observed that Bauchi State would have been transformed to “greater heights” than it is presently if his detractors had cooperated with him.

Abubakar said the achievements of his administration were the results of prudence and blockage of leakages in the system.

“Those who know our financial predicaments keep asking me where the source of all the money being used to finance the projects we have embarked upon. But my answer has always been there isn’t any miracle, we only ensured that the little that is available is judiciously and prudently put into the critical areas that require intervention,” he stressed.

Details later…