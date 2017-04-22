Dayo Alebiosu’s Comeback

Lagos socialite and politician, Hon. Dayo Bush Alebiosu, seems to have put behind him the defeat he suffered in 2015 when he lost to Rotimi Agunsoye at the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives primary.

Though he decided to take a back seat in the social circle after the loss, he is still highly regarded in Lagos political circle.

Spy Glass gathered that the flamboyant politician is making moves to stage a comeback in the political scene in 2019.

Indeed, it was further learnt that many in the Kosofe Federal Constituency of Lagos State now wish for someone like him who will give them good representation in the National Assembly.

Alebiosu, who is the Otunba Fuwagbuyi of Ijebuland, cut his political teeth under Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State , when he served as Special Assistant on Housing. He proved himself as a reliable, diligent and focused aide, as he effectively served as a team player in the realisation of the housing programmes of the then administration.

While he was in the House of Representatives, he served in many committees, including National Security as well Petroleum (Upstream); he was a former sub-committee chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), among others.

Though many believe that he rode to prominence on the back of his father, Alhaji Bushura Alebiosu’s influence, what is certain is that he has been able to distinguish himself as a thoroughbred and grass-roots politician.