Reckitt Benckiser’s ‘Clean Healthy Naija’ Initiative to Reduce Child Mortality

Mary Ekah

World’s leading consumer health and hygiene company, Reckitt Benckiser(RB) through its ‘Clean Healthy Naija’ initiative is poised to reducing child mortality in Nigeria and the world at large by battling preventable diseases like diarrhea, malaria, and many others. This will be in line with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals of 2030 as the programme will improve public health and sanitation at the long run as well as end the menace of open defecation in the country.

Speaking during courtesy visit to the Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun recently, as part of activities marking the World Health Day, the company’s Senior Vice President for Africa, Mr. Ataur Rashid Safdar, who led the RB’s delegation for the courtesy visit explained that RB’s vision for Nigeria is where people are healthier and live better. Restating the company’s commitment to a clean and healthy Nigeria that will boost the capacity and productivity of the citizens, Safdar explained that the initiative under the “Clean Healthy Naija” programme encompasses a number of steps geared towards awareness creation, education and behavioural change to achieve a cleaner and healthier Nigeria. Sadfar also informed the Ogun State governor that the company will later in the year, inaugurate a world class redistribution warehouse as part of the new marketing strategy to distribute their products across Nigeria and West Africa.

Also, speaking on the occasion, the Managing Director, RB, West Africa, Rahul Murgai, said the company has been in the country for over five decades and described Nigeria as one of the most important growth markets and reference point for other African business development growth strategies. Murgai maintained that celebrating the 2017 World Health Day in Ogun State is paramount to the company because the state remains the gateway to the nation and the West African sub-region. He reinforced the company’s commitment to Ogun State, where RB has invested in a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and is now building a world-class warehouse that will increase the ability to service markets and create opportunities for employment in the state that will help further the economy. In addition to manufacturing investments in Ogun State, RB through its ‘Clean Healthy Naija’ programme aims to increase the intensity of education and awareness building in the state among mothers and school children in Ogun State to drive a culture of good health and hygiene.

Chairman of the Company, Chief OluFalomo also thanked the governor for the warm reception and commended the giant strides recorded by his administration in the last six years. In his response, Governor Amosun lauded RB for the commendable initiative and reiterated his government’s commitment to providing a safer environment that will guarantee robust and healthier lifestyle for Nigerians. He also thanked the RB delegation for investing in Ogun State, as Nigeria remains the epicentre for developing markets in West Africa. RB, with a heritage in Nigeria spans over 53 years has a strong portfolio of global brands in health, hygiene and home solutions such as Dettol, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Durex, Dettol, Harpic, Mortein, and Air Wick.