Police to Recruit 30,000 Personnel Annually 

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Nigeria Police Force has said it has concluded plans to recruit 30,000 personnel annually to enhance community policing in the country.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of North-west zone, Mr. Maigari Dikko, made this known while addressing officers at the State Police Command headquarters in Sokoto on Wednesday .

He said the bulk of the recruitment would focus on constables and cadet inspectors for adequate community policing in the country.

According to him, the move is aimed at addressing the challenges of inadequate manpower in the police force.

Dikko disclosed that the Inspector General of Police (IG) had already written to President Muhammadu Buhari for approval of the recruitment exercise.

“The Inspector General had already written to the President and as soon as he gives the approval, we intend to recruit 30,000 personnel every year for a period of three years.

“We are really facing manpower challenge in the force. We have only 375,000 personnel in the country and this is inadequate even with the 10,000 cadets currently undergoing training.”

More to follow…