My Relationship with Buhari not Strained by Memo, Says El-Rufai

privately sent to the President, said contrary to that belief, the memo was actually leaked by some individuals in the Villa. Disclosing that there were some faces who did not like him in the Villa, el-Rufai said he was disappointed by the leakage of the memo, revealing that those who published it had told him that it was leaked to them by the Villa. “I’m disappointed that a private communication to the highest office in the land can be leaked. It was leaked by the Villa. I was told by those who published it. But it’s part of life. This happens. We live in an age when everything you write or say can be leaked. My intentions were clear. “I had no ill motive. But l wanted to communicate to the president what many Nigerians are talking about and what steps can be taken to improve the governance of the country and move the country forward. That is my motive and even till tomorrow as l said, if l see anything that the President needs to know, l will discuss with him and l will articulate and write it and put it on record for him to have a reminder document to work on. I have no regret. He added: “It’s a private memo to the president. It’s not a public letter and if you want to ask a question, ask about those who leaked the memo because l wrote it about seven months ago and l had written similar memos to the president in the past, none of which ever leaked.” He said even though there were faces in the Villa that did not like him, such faces could not stop him from visiting the State House, adding that he could drive into the Villa anytime unhindered.

He further pointed out that he had only stayed away from the Villa since the President returned from his medical vacation in London on March 10 because he believed that he needed time to rest. He appealed to Nigerians to spare the President “many visits,” observing that leaders are easily worn out by visits. El-Rufai, however, disclosed that he no longer held the opin- ion he expressed in his letter to the president in September last year because some of the issues he raised had been addressed. He also said the president knew that he wished him well and could always depend on his views and advice on the state of the nation, assuring that he would stand by Buhari to the very end. “He knows that he can count on me to give him my views and sound advice on what’s out there that he may not hear and to give him sound advice about my party. If you saw the memo, you would see that there is nothing in that memo that has anything to do with anything other than the success of the president and the progress of the country. That is my goal. That is my motive and I’m driven by that and l will stand behind the President to the very end. “I believe that since September last year when l wrote the letter, there has been a significant improvement in the delivery of services at the federal level. As l said, some of our programmes have started in earnest. Social intervention programme for instance, power and budget releases have been accelerated. “In an unprecedented manner, the Minister of Finance has released up to N1 trillion for capital budget. In September last year, little or nothing had been released and that was part of my concern. Since then, the economic growth and recovery plan had been published. At the time, there was no economic plan for the country. Since then, the government has moved ahead to change some of the appointees of President Jonathan.