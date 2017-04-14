Customs, PFAs Collaborate to Boost Officers’ Knowledge on Retirement Benefits

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in partnership with Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) has organised a two-day workshop for its officers with the broad objective of strengthening their knowledge on the procedures and processes on how to boost their retirement benefits.

The two-day intensive interactive session on retirement planning under the Contribution Pension Sheme (CPS) which commenced on Friday at the NCS Zone ‘D’ headquarters, Bauchi and attended by officers from the zone is also designed to raise awareness among officers on their rights, duties and obligations under the Pension Reform Act 2014.

In his welcome remarks, the NCS Zonal Coordinator, Zone ‘D’, Assistant Comptroller-General Felix Ademuyiwa Dosumu said the workshop would provide opportunity for both the junior and senior officers to strengthen their role and gain insight on how to save and plan for financial security and good health on retirement.

Dosumu, who was the special guest of honour at the occasion, explained that the ‘’objective of the interactive session is to provide understanding of participants on how to access, analyse, interpret and manage their Retirement Savings Account (RSA),” adding that ‘’it will also deepen their knowledge on pension contribution, remittances and terminal benefits”.

