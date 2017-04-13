RB Restates Commitment to Clean Healthy Nigeria

By Martins Ifijeh

Reckitt Benckiser (RB), a consumer health and hygiene company has restated its commitment to a clean and healthy Nigeria that will boost the capacity and productivity of the citizens.

Speaking at a courtesy visit to Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, the Senior Vice President for Africa, RB, Mr. Ataur Rashid Safdar, as part of activities marking the World Health Day, said it was poised to tackling preventable diseases like diarrhea and malaria through clean environment.

He noted that Ogun State was very critical to the nation’s development because of its investment friendly climate and policies, which he said can propel the development of the state and the nation at large.

The “Clean Healthy Naija” initiative, according to Safdar is aimed at reducing child mortality from preventable diseases like diarrhea, malaria in line with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals of 2030. The programme will improve public health and sanitation and end the menace of open defecation in the country.

Sadfar also informed the governor that the company will later in the year, inaugurate a world class redistribution warehouse as part of the new marketing strategy to distribute their products across Nigeria and West Africa.

Also, speaking on the occasion, Rahul Murgai, Managing Director, RB, West Africa, stated that the company has been in the country for over five decades and described Nigeria as one of the most important growth markets and the reference point for other African business development growth strategies.

Murgai maintained that celebrating the 2017 World Health Day in Ogun State is paramount to the company because the state remains the gateway to the nation and the West African sub-region.

He reinforced the company’s commitment to Ogun State, where RB has invested in a state-of –the-art manufacturing facility and is now building a world class warehouse that will increase the ability to service markets and create opportunities for employment in the state that will help further the economy.

Chairman of the Company, Chief Olu Falomo, also thanked the governor for the warm reception and commended the giant strides recorded by his administration in the last six years.

In his response, Governor Ibikunle Amosun lauded RB for the commendable initiative and reiterated his government’s commitment to providing a safer environment that will guarantee robust and healthier lifestyle for Nigerians.