Group Develops Mobile Applications to Improve Healthcare Delivery

By Ugo Aliogo

As part of efforts to improve healthcare delivery in the country, Best Rated Hospitals (BRH), an e-solutions and a subsidiary of Aesculapius Health has developed four mobile applications to help safeguard Nigerians especially at hospitals and restaurants.

Speaking to journalists at a media briefing in Lagos recently, the Chief Executive Officer of the group, Dr. Olufemi Aina, said the focus was to improve service experience of Nigerians, whether as patient in the hospital, healthcare service buyer or as a customer in a restaurant.

He also stated that the first two applications made by the group were Rate Your Hospital (RYH) and Hospital Quality Manager (HQM),stating that RYH is a patient empowerment tool that can assess patient experience across the customer facing points in the hospital using the average of user responses to score and rate hospitals in a locality.

“Rating hospitals per locality forces a competitive rivalry amongst hospitals in a defined geographical area. Healthcare stakeholders including governments, HMOs and corporate organisations should use the ratings and improvement in ratings to justify funding for Hospitals,” he noted.

Aina further stated that HQM evaluates, improves patient safety and quality management in hospital by tracking patient safety scores and quality management scores for the hospital, while calling on patients and other hospital users to demand for the patient safety scores and HQM scores before undergoing any procedure or service in hospitals.

Continuing, he said another innovative solution is the Healthier Mobile Application, which is a specialised healthcare e-commerce platform that showcases and sells top-notch healthcare service from carefully vetted service providers.