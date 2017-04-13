Enugu Govt Denies Sacking of Rangers Coach, Amapakabo

In a twist of fate, the Enugu State Government has debunked reports in the media suggesting that Rangers International FC coach, Mr. Imama Amapakabo, has been sacked.

The Commissioner for Youths and Sports in the state, Mr. Charles Ndukwe, made this clarification to journalists at the end of the State Executive Council meeting held at Government House, Enugu wednesday.

He stated that Amapakabo was only suspended by the state government based on the club’s recent run of poor performance which was also evident in their home match, last Sunday, against Zesco United Football Club of Zambia. The match had ended 2 – 2 despite Rangers earlier taking a two-goal lead.

Noting that a sack letter could not have been issued to the coach without the state government’s consent, the commissioner said, “the general manager has no right to sack a coach, and Enugu State government cannot take an abnormal action”.

He informed journalists that Chukwuma Agbo is presently the chief coach of the club, adding that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is interested in the welfare of the club and will do everything possible to restore its glory.

Amapakabo, at the end of last season became the beautiful bride of many prominent clubs both within and outside the country, but chose to remain with the Enugu side whom he piloted to break the long standing jinx of Enugu Rangers trophy drought by wining the Nigeria league.

However the club as been a shadow of itself with poor run so far in the league and also dropped from CAF Champions League cadre to the Confederation Cup in which they are in the verge of been eliminated following a 2-2 home draw with visiting Zesco United of Zambia.

Not even the three-match ultimatum handed to him during the poor run could change the fortune of the team following one home draw and two losses making just one point out of nine.