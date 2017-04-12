Three Persons Die as Soldiers, Policemen Clash in Damaturu

By Michael Olugbode, in Damaturu

Damaturu, the capital of Yobe State, was on Wednesday turned into a battle field as soldiers and policemen clashed, culminating in the death of three persons and many people sustaining serious injuries.

As the warring soldiers and policemen resorted to gun duel, the civilians took to their heels with market men and women leaving their goods and fleeing the streets for their lives.

The battle, which had all the footprints of two enemy nations or forces at war, caused everything to be at standstill in the Damaturu metropolis for about two hours in the morning.

Financial institutions, government establishments and people who opened their places of businesses were forced to close early because of the upheaval.

More to follow…