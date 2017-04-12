Protesters Shut down Bida Town over Blackout

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

Thousands of protesters on Wednesday shut down Bida town in Niger State over the epileptic power supply by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

All the markets in the town, restaurants, departmental stores, as well as public buildings were shut down as a result of the protest.

Market women, youth groups, motorcyclists and taxi drivers were involved in the protest which led to the blocking of the major roads in the town and ultimately resulted in the disruption of vehicular movements between Bida and Mokwa towns.

Some of the protesters chanted war songs, while others carried placards with inscriptions such as “no light, no bill, we are tired of darkness”, “to hell with AEDC”.

Details later…