Woman Delivers Baby Girl Onboard Turkish Airlines

Chinedu Eze

A baby was delivered onboard a Turkish Airlines Conakry-Ouagadougou flight on Monday.

The birth, according to the airline, was celebrated by passengers and crew.

Turkish Airlines’ flight TK538 Conakry-Ouagadougou was already airborne before the birth took place.

According to a statement from Turkish Airlines, the cabin crew noticed that a female passenger named Nafi Diaby, a 28-week-old pregnant traveller flying the Conakry (Guinea)-Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso) flight, had entered into early labour.

The crew promptly responded to her distress call in order to assist the mother deliver the baby during the flight.

After the smooth landing of the Boeing B737-900 aircraft at the Ouagadougou airport, the mother and her newborn baby girl were taken to the hospital for observation.

Turkish Airlines’ Ouagadougou station officials reported that the baby and the mother did not have health complications.

“They closely took care of the mother and the newborn baby who was named Kadiju,” said the airline.