Again, Man Jumps into Lagos Lagoon

By Chiemelie Ezeobi



In yet another case of suicide in Lagos, a young man, who was identified as Bayode Ahmed Lawal, weekend jumped into the lagoon of the link bridge which separates FESTAC from Amuwo Odofin.

The Industrial and Applied Chemistry graduate of University of Ilorin, had on Sunday morning ran up the bridge and to the horror of all around, jumped into the blackish water and disappeared.

Efforts made by local divers and boat owners to fish his body out have proven abortive at press time.

According to reports, he had gone out with some friends when he suddenly started acting weird by rolling on the floor.

When his stupefied friends tried to enquire what was wrong with him, he was said to have suddenly got up and jogged towards the bridge.

Although his friends went in hot pursuit, he jumped into the lagoon before they could reach him.

Reports said he probably had some psychological issues even as some people said he was just fed up with life.

But when THISDAY scrolled through his Twitter timeline, it found disturbing tweets of how he said he hated his mother who had planned to lock him up in rehabilitation centre till he recovered from an unstated disorder.

On February 24, he had tweeted his plans to end it in a Twitter rant, but nobody paid attention, and in an earlier post he had written: “No more lies. The end… Painful dream.”

Another post read: “The way out should never be suicide, but I am making an exception, for mine is a peculiar case. Is she really worth the wait?”

In another post, he expressed fears that he might not be good enough. But again, nobody heard his cry of despair until it was too late.

Bayo who left behind a single mother and his other siblings, had in his last tweet on April 4, said: “I am god. Faced everyone in my entire world alone even my family was against me. Kept saying I was mad, but here I am.”