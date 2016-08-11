OneCard Partners IBEDC on Multi-purpose Recharge Card

Emma Okonji

OneCard Nigeria, an innovative fast moving consumer goods company that provides top up solutions on multiple platforms in collaboration with FETS has co-opted Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) on its multi-purpose recharge card.

The One1Card now makes it easier for IBEDC consumers to recharge their pre-paid and post- paid metres conveniently from their mobile phone by simply dialling *979*14*PIN*Acc number or Meter Number#.

Chairman , OneCard Nigeria, Mr. Tunde Odulaja, while briefing the media on the exciting development, said when the company launched its multi-purpose recharge card it was with a promise to Nigerians that more services would be added to the One1Card to create a one-stop recharge solution’. The addition of the new service he said is a fulfilment of that promise even as the company continues in its stride to make Top Up of various services easier.

According to him, “the hassle of travelling long distances, joining long queues, following cumbersome processes to top up various services is removed for all Nigerians by the singular card, OneCard.’’

General Manager, OneCard Nigeria, Mr. Femi Muka, explained that IBEDC customers are also at liberty to top up their accounts/meters via OneCard Online Channels; MyTopUp Business and MyTopUp Nigeria or via OneCard Direct TopUp devices available at TopUp points. He said because OneCard’s services are about people and meeting their needs, the company provides multiple choices and everyone is at liberty to choose based on their needs and preferences.

OneCard Nigeria is a technology based fast moving consumer goods company that provides top-up solutions on multiple platforms for various services like mobile phones, toll fees, pay television, electricity and a lot more nationwide. OneCard offers unique, secure top-up solutions for individual, corporate and retail customers via online channels, as well as java enabled or android handheld direct top-up devices and the innovative multi-purpose recharge card.