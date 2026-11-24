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*Arsenal to also miss injured Raya as Dortmund visit Emirates Stadium

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Galatasaray will be without their Nigerian superstar Victor Osimhen when the Turkish champions take on Premier League side, Aston Villa, in continuation of the UEFA Champions League league phase this evening at their Rams Park in Istanbul.

Team Manager, Okan Buruk confirmed Osimhen’s absence during yesterday’s pre-match press conference.

Osimhen who has not featured for the Galatasaray since suffering a left knee sprain during the team’s clash with Stuttgart on November 3, an injury that required arthroscopic surgery.

The 2023 African Player of the Year, according to Buruk, has missed Galatasaray’s last two Süper Lig matches and was also unavailable for Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Tanzania in Zanzibar a fortnight ago.

Providing a squad update, he told reporters: “Osimhen will not be on the field with us tomorrow (Tuesday). We will do one last check on Ismail Jakobs today (Monday) if we can at least get him on the bench, it would be a morale boost for both of us.

“If he (Jacobs) can train today, there is a possibility he will be in the squad tomorrow (Tuesday). For both Osimhen and Sallai, our goal is the next match.

“We have six days ahead of us, and depending on the progress, we will try to get both players ready for the Beşiktaş derby,” Buruk stressed yesterday.

Osimhen has scored 10 goals and three assists in 11 outings across all competitions so far this season

Meanwhile, Arsenal safe hands, David Raya, has been ruled out of Gunners clash with Borussia Dortmund this evening.

Arsenalgoalkeeper David Raya’s shoulder injury “doesn’t look too serious”, but he will miss Tuesday’s Champions League against Borussia Dortmund, says Mikel Arteta.

Raya was helped off the pitch in the 70th minute of Arsenal’s 2-2 draw at Newcastleon Saturday.

He hurt his left shoulder while claiming a cross and making contact with Newcastleforward William Osula.

“We need some more tests (on Tuesday) but it is quite encouraging,” said Gunners boss Arteta.

“He is not fit (to face Dortmund) but it doesn’t look too serious.”

Arteta said that while the incident looked pretty innocuous the pain his keeper was in made him fear it was a serious injury.

TODAY’S UCL

Bodo/Glimt v LASK

Galatasaray v A’Villa

Arsenal v Dortmund

Como v AEK Athens

Feyenoord v Porto

Man City v Napoli

Bratislava v Betis

WEDNESDAY

Sabah FC v Barcelona

SL’ Prague v villarreal

Atletico v Viking

C’ Brugge v Liverpool

inter v Stuttgart

Lille v B’Munich

PSG v AS Roma

Shakhtar v Fenerbahce

Sporting CP v Man Utd