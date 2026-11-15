WIKE’S PUSH FOR GLOBAL PARTNERSHIPS 

From proposed partnerships with German cities to plans for daily flights between Doha and Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory is making a stronger case for international investment and cooperation.

When Germany’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Stefan Rössel, visited Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike at his official residence in Life Camp, the Minister put forward a practical proposition: Abuja should work directly with German cities to develop its agricultural sector, expand its digital capabilities and equip more young people with skills for employment and enterprise.

In a separate engagement, Qatar’s Ambassador, Al-Hail, outlined plans for more frequent flights between Doha and Abuja and proposed that the two capitals share expertise in urban transport and smart-city development. Taken together, the engagements show how Wike is using diplomacy to open Abuja to partnerships that can help the city grow and serve its residents better.

“Our vision is to see Abuja become one of the best cities in the world,” Wike said during the German envoy’s visit. His references to Berlin, Munich and Washington, D.C., placed Abuja’s ambition in a global context.

The proposed German partnerships give that ambition a practical focus.

For farmers and agribusinesses in the FCT, cooperation could bring access to expertise that improves productivity and helps them reach new markets.

For young people, technical and vocational training could open routes into employment or help them start businesses.

Rössel commended the visible changes in Abuja and indicated interest from Germany and other European partners in urban planning, infrastructure and city governance. That creates room for direct exchanges between the people who run cities: planners, engineers, transport officials and public service managers. They can compare what works in their cities and adapt those lessons to Abuja’s needs.

Qatar brings another opportunity. Ambassador Al-Hail announced plans for Qatar Airways to increase its Doha–Abuja service from four flights a week to daily operations from November 2026.

A daily connection would give conference organisers, investors and business travellers more flexibility. It would also make it easier for Abuja-based businesses to meet partners and explore markets abroad.

The envoy’s proposal for cooperation on integrated transport raises a question that matters to residents and visitors alike: how easily can someone travel from the airport into the city and onward to surrounding communities? Qatar’s experience connecting airports, cities and regional routes offers a useful starting point for that conversation.

Abuja already has a place on the world’s diplomatic map. Wike’s push is to turn that standing into a development advantage. The next step is to give these opportunities a clear shape: training linked to jobs, technical exchanges that improve city services, and transport connections that make Abuja easier to reach and do business in.

The promise of opening Abuja to the world is that the benefits reach the people who call it home.

Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, Director, Reform Coordination and Service Improvement Department, FCTA