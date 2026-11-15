Nigerian-American Professor John Dabiri Sits on NVIDIA Board Amid Jensen Huang’s Exit





•Caltech professor joined technology giant’s board in 2020





Sunday Ehigiator



As global attention shifts to the leadership shake-up at American technology giant, NVIDIA, following the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer, Jensen Huang, a Nigerian-American professor, John Oluseun Dabiri, remains one of the notable figures on the company’s board of directors.



Dabiri, an engineer and professor at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), joined NVIDIA’s board in 2020 and has served as an independent director during the company’s transformation into one of the world’s most valuable technology companies.

NVIDIA announced on November 12, 2026, that Huang had resigned as President, Chief Executive Officer and member of its board, effective immediately.



The company’s regulatory filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosed that its board accepted Huang’s resignation on November 11, while Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Colette Kress, was appointed interim Chief Executive Officer pending the appointment of a substantive successor.

The board also appointed Harvey C. Jones, who had served as a director since 1993, as its first-ever chairman.

Dabiri’s position on the board has brought renewed attention to his Nigerian heritage and an academic career marked by several major scientific recognitions in the United States.



Born in 1980 in Toledo, Ohio, to Nigerian immigrant parents, Dabiri built an impressive academic record that took him from Princeton University to Caltech, where he has become a leading figure in engineering and scientific research.

He graduated from Princeton University in 2001 with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering, summa cum laude, in mechanical and aerospace engineering.

He proceeded to Caltech, where he obtained a Master of Science degree in Aeronautics in 2003 and a PhD in Bioengineering in 2005, at the age of 25.



His academic career began at Caltech in 2005, where he became a professor of aeronautics and bioengineering. He later served at Stanford University from 2015 to 2019 before returning to Caltech, where he is currently the Centennial Professor of Aeronautics and Mechanical Engineering.



His research focuses on fluid mechanics, biological fluid dynamics, energy and environmental systems, with particular attention to how principles observed in nature can inform engineering solutions.

One of his major research interests is the movement of aquatic organisms, including jellyfish, and how their propulsion mechanisms can provide insights into fluid dynamics and energy-efficient technologies.

In 2010, at the age of 30, Dabiri received the prestigious MacArthur Fellowship, popularly known as the “Genius Grant”.

The fellowship recognises individuals with exceptional creativity and the potential to make significant contributions to their respective fields.



His other recognitions include the National Science Foundation’s Alan T. Waterman Award and the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers.

In 2020, NVIDIA appointed Dabiri to its board, citing his achievements in engineering and scientific research as valuable contributions to the company’s governance.



He currently serves on the board’s Compensation Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

His scientific contributions also earned him the United States National Medal of Science, one of the country’s highest honours for scientific achievement. He received the award at a White House ceremony in January 2025.

The medal recognises outstanding contributions to science and engineering, and Dabiri’s work has been associated with advances in biological fluid dynamics, energy and environmental research.



Beyond his university and corporate responsibilities, he served from 2021 to January 2025 on former United States President Joe Biden’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

He has also served on the Energy Secretary’s Energy Advisory Board and remains involved in scientific research through the Dabiri Lab at Caltech.