ADC Crisis: Atiku Hasn’t Reached out to Me Despite Coming from My Geopolitical Zone, Says Gombe

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A factional leader of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nafiu Bala Gombe, has expressed disappointment that former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has not personally reached out to him despite their coming from the same North-east geopolitical zone.

Gombe, who spoke in an interview with BBC Hausa yesterday, said he regarded Atiku as a father figure but was disappointed that the former vice-president had not contacted him amid the leadership crisis rocking the party.

He said this while reacting to a court judgment that affirmed his faction’s position in the ADC leadership dispute, adding that he remained willing to work with Atiku, former Senate President David Mark and other party chieftains to strengthen the opposition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Gombe said the judgment had vindicated his faction as the authentic leadership of the party, insisting that its position was based on the provisions of the ADC constitution.

“Alhamdulillah. As we always say, truth is truth, while lies remain lies. Allah has vindicated us. The court has seen the merit of our case and our truthfulness and has decided to return the party leadership to us,” he said.

He disclosed that his faction was awaiting the Certified True Copy of the judgment to enable it to approach the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the necessary changes to the party’s leadership records.

Gombe, however, cautioned against interpreting the judgment as an opportunity to settle scores with members of the opposing faction, saying he was extending a hand of friendship to them.

“This is not a fight. Allah has given us victory, but we are not enemies. We are extending a hand of friendship to them to stop being arrogant and whatever they may say, so that we can strengthen the opposition and face the government,” he said.

He maintained that anyone seeking to join the ADC or contest an elective position on its platform must comply with the party’s constitution, particularly provisions governing membership registration, payment of dues and eligibility for leadership positions.

According to him, the party’s constitution requires members to fulfill prescribed conditions, including two years of membership and payment of stipulated dues, before qualifying for leadership positions.

He alleged that the opposing faction failed to follow the party’s membership registration procedures, claiming that David Mark obtained his membership card from a former national chairman in Abuja rather than registering at his ward.

Bala said he had repeatedly warned the opposing group about the consequences of disregarding the party’s constitution, but his advice was ignored.

He also dismissed allegations that he was being used by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to destabilise the opposition, insisting that his court action was solely aimed at protecting his rights and upholding the ADC constitution.

“I went to court with only the constitution. I told the world that if they had followed the right procedures, the court should rule in their favour. But if we were right, we should be given our rights,” he said.

Gombe dismissed allegations that he was working for the ruling APC to destabilise the opposition, insisting that his legal action against the party’s rival leadership was aimed solely at defending his rights and upholding the party’s constitution.

He also extended an olive branch to Atiku, former Senate President David Mark and other party chieftains following a court judgment that affirmed his faction’s position in the ADC leadership dispute.

Gombe said the judgment had vindicated his faction as the authentic leadership of the party, maintaining that its legal position was based on the provisions of the ADC constitution.

“Alhamdulillah. As we always say, truth is truth, while lies remain lies. Allah has vindicated us. The court has seen the merit of our case and our truthfulness and has decided to return the party leadership to us,” he said.

He disclosed that his faction was awaiting the CTC of the judgment before approaching the INEC to effect the necessary changes to the party’s leadership records.

Gombe, however, said the judgment should not be regarded as an opportunity to settle scores with the opposing faction, expressing his willingness to work with Atiku, Mark and other prominent politicians to strengthen the opposition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“This is not a fight. Allah has given us victory, but we are not enemies. We are extending a hand of friendship to them to stop being arrogant and whatever they may say, so that we can strengthen the opposition and face the government,” he said.

Addressing the allegations that he was being sponsored to weaken the opposition, Gombe insisted that he approached the court based on the party’s constitution and was prepared to accept any judgment delivered in accordance with the law.

“I went to court with only the constitution. I told the world that if they had followed the right procedures, the court should rule in their favour. But if we were right, we should be given our rights,” he said

On the continued appearance of Atiku’s and David Mark’s names on INEC’s portal, Gombe said the commission would act appropriately once it received the Certified True Copy of the judgment.

He dismissed suggestions that INEC was deliberately delaying the implementation of the judgment, saying the commission might not have received the official court document.

Gombe also rejected arguments that the large crowds attracted by the ADC during political engagements in Sokoto and Kebbi states should have persuaded him to abandon the legal battle.

He argued that political popularity and financial influence should not be used to justify disregard for the law, warning that the country could not make progress if influential politicians continued to violate established rules.

The factional leader further claimed that some individuals involved in the dispute had circulated documents suggesting that he had resigned from his position, describing the claims as misleading.

On the party’s preparations for the 2027 elections, Gombe said his faction had directed all aspirants seeking elective positions on the ADC platform to continue their campaign activities.

He urged members of the opposing faction to remain patient, follow the party’s constitutional procedures and complete their membership registration at their respective wards.

On funding, he said his faction relied largely on membership dues and other contributions generated through the party’s internal activities.

Gombe also defended his security arrangements and lifestyle, saying he was entitled to protection like other prominent political figures. He added that he was a businessman with other sources of livelihood.