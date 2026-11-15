FG Directs Controllers of Works to Fix Bad Roads Before Festive Period 

•Lists Abuja-Lokoja, East-West, Benin Bypass, Benin-Warri, Mararaba-Keffi, others

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Minister of Works, Mr. David Umahi, has directed all zonal directors, federal controllers of works and engineers to intensify supervision of key road infrastructure and urgently rehabilitate failed sections of major federal highways across the country.

The minister, in a statement issued yesterday by the Director of Information and Public Relations in the ministry, Mohammed Ahmed, stated that the rehabilitation of the roads would guarantee safe and uninterrupted movement of people, goods and services ahead of the forthcoming festive season.

According to the statement, Umahi gave the directive during a strategic meeting with the Coordinating Directors, Highways, Construction and Rehabilitation (C&R) and Bridges and Design (B&D) and the Zonal Directors.

The minister stated that ensuring the motorability of major highways must take priority over ongoing permanent construction works, particularly as Nigerians were preparing for increased travel during the upcoming festive period.

Expressing concern over situations where contractors focused on permanent construction work while other sections of the same roads remained impassable, Umahi said such situations would no longer be tolerated.

The minister instructed the zonal directors to return to the field immediately and ensure that major highways were made motorable within the next three weeks through immediate palliative interventions.

These interventions, he explained, should include the removal of failed sections, filling of potholes and the application of sharp sand, stone base, cement stabilisation, binder and wearing courses, as appropriate to the condition of the affected road.

Umahi explained that the directives were aimed at alleviating the hardship experienced by road users, especially during the festive season when the movement of passengers, goods and services is expected to increase significantly across the country.

Umahi identified several major highways requiring urgent attention, to include the Zaria–Funtua-Gusau-Sokoto; Mararaba–Keffi; Abuja–Lokoja; Kano–Katsina; Keffi–Makurdi; Makurdi–Enugu; East-West; Benin Bypass; Benin–Warri; Benin-Asaba; Warri–Oleh; Kano-Shuwarin, and the Bauchi–Gombe roads, as well as other critical highways across the country.

He also directed immediate rehabilitation of major highways in the South-east, particularly the Enugu–Port Harcourt, Enugu–Aba, Abakaliki–Enugu, Abakaliki–Gojia, and Aba–Port Harcourt roads.

The minister specifically instructed contractors handling the affected projects to cooperate fully with the ministry’s field officers and undertake the necessary palliative works. He stressed that no contractor should allow the pursuit of permanent construction targets to compromise the immediate safety and convenience of road users.

He warned that any contractor who failed to comply with the directive must be reported without delay, assuring that appropriate action would be taken against contractors found wanting.

Umahi further charged the zonal directors to personally inspect projects, engage contractors and submit comprehensive reports detailing the condition of each road, the extent of work executed, identified challenges, contractors’ commitments and the specific interventions required.

The minister also announced that he would commence visits to the various zones from Monday to assess compliance with the directive and evaluate the performance of zonal directors and other supervising officers.

To facilitate effective field operations, the minister assured the zonal directors of adequate logistical support, including accommodation, fuelling and vehicle hire, where necessary.

In a move to encourage commitment and healthy competition among the zones, Umahi announced that outstanding performance in ensuring the motorability of major highways would be recognised and rewarded through special awards.